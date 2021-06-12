RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Ellie Diamond adds sparkle to adult panto in Sheffield

An all-star drag cast will take part in the show at the City Hall on November 5, 2021.

Performers include Ellie Diamond, finalist in Drag Race UK Season 2, the fabulous Tia Kofi who also featured in Drag Race UK Season 2 and Tamisha Iman from Drag Race Series 13.

Complete with glittering sets, more sequins than RuPaul’s wardrobe and a back catalogue of pop songs and cheesy anthems the panto promises to be camp, fabulous and maybe a little bit filthy!

Tickets for Rapunzel Adult Panto cost £34, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

