Cheryl Hole is among the cast of Death Drop: Back In The Habit touring to Sheffield Lyceum and Nottingham Theatre Royal.

Kitty Scott-Claus, Cheryl Hole, Victoria Scone and River Medway will team up with award-winning drag king LoUis CYfer in Death Drop: Back In The Habit at Sheffield Lyceum from January 10 to 14. The show will also be staged at Nottingham Theatre Royal from February 14 to 19, 2023, with the addition of Jujubee but without River Medway.

The riotous comedy has been described as The Sound of Music meets Scary Movie and pays homage to favourite horror films.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Death Drop: Back In The Habit sees a gaggle of fabulous nuns trapped in their convent with a serial slayer slashing their way through the sisters. As the clues are unearthed by Sis Marple, you’ll be laughing in the pews as the hilarious, fierce, all-drag killer comedy comes to its thrilling and uproarious conclusion.

Kittty, who stars as Sister Titus, said: “I am so excited to be joining the cast of Death Drop: Back In The Habit. I had so much fun in the last Death Drop, I can’t wait to get my wimple on and get the show on the road across the UK!”

Jujubee, who plays Sister Maria JulieAndrews said: “I’m so excited to be returning to the Death Drop family in an entirely new play! Get me on that stage now – it’s going to be fabulous!”

Cheryl Hole said: “I’m so beyond excited and honoured to be part of the new cast of Death Drop. After seeing so many of my talented friends in the different renditions of the show, I can’t wait to step into the shoes of my peers and show everyone that I’m far from mediocre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

This new show follows three sold-out West End runs and a smash-hit UK tour.

LoUis CYfer said: “It’s my absolute pleasure to rejoin the cast of Death Drop and once again be the Nasty Nick of the cast."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new show, which is suitable for 14+ years, is written by Rob Evans and directed once again by Jesse Jones.