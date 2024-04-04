Wuthering Heights will be performed by Chapterhouse Theatre Company at the Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton on April 13 and 14, 2024.

When orphaned Heathcliff is adopted by the Earnshaws, he falls deeply in love with their free-spirited daughter Catherine, but love on the moors is not as simple as it seems and their union leaves a trail of devastation in its wake. Can Catherine and Heathcliff’s love endure, or will forces beyond their control tear them apart?

A stark and uncompromising tale of passion turned to obsession, Brontë’s heartfelt but haunting love story has captivated the hearts of many since its publication in 1847.

Laura Turner’s adaptation, directed by Antony Law, brings the savage moorlands and tumbledown manor houses of this gothic classic to the stage in atmospheric and timeless style. The Stage described Chapterhouse Theatre Company’s presentation of Wuthering Heights as: “A rugged and fearless production.”

Buxton is the first of four towns in England to host Wuthering Heights on the final leg of its international tour. Chapterhouse Theatre Company has just returned from a four-week tour of China.

Originally formed in 1999 to tour outdoor productions of Shakespeare, Chapterhouse Theatre Company has continued to grow and thrive. The company’s calendar includes outdoor theatre, music concerts, a yearly Christmas tour including performances at The British Museum and bi-annual theatre tours of China.

The company has performed at the UK and Ireland’s most stunning historic venues, working with the likes of The National Trust and English Heritage as well as many cathedrals and stately homes to bring classic stories to life into the perfect setting.