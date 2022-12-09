Sue Gilbrook plays Rudolf (photo: Ian Boler).

It’s Christmas Eve and catastrophe – someone has stolen all the jokes from the crackers. Rudolph needs to find some jokes and fast to save the big day.

Discover the outcome in Rudolph’s Christmas Cracker (it’s snow joke), running at the Rose Theatre on Rose Hill, Chesterfield, from December 17 to 24.

Sue Gilbrook plays Rudolph, Jenna Dychkoff is Chief Elf and Andrew Moore is cast as Chris Cracker, supported by a cast of Cracker Packers and a visit from Santa Claus.

Rudolph’s Christmas Cracker is presented by Tabs Productions and the Rose Theatre Chesterfield. There are two shows a day and the performance lasts approximately 25 to 30 minutes.

Afterwards there is time to see Santa, if you choose to, and receive a small Christmas gift.