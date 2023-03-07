Ruby will visit the Winding Wheel Theatre on Saturday, September 30, 2023, in a stage adaptation of her new book I’m Not As Well As I Thought I Was which is set for release in May.

In 2022, Ruby went on a search to find meaning. She booked a series of potentially life-changing journeys. In the Dominican Republic, she went swimming with humpback whales, she joined a Christian monastery; in Greece, she worked in a refugee camp; in California, she did a silent 30-day mindfulness retreat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The search to find meaning was about to take her in a different direction, no longer journeying in the outside world but within her own mind, and this inner journey would turn out to be the most life-changing journey of all.Ruby said: “The original idea behind this show was based on the extreme journeys that I wanted to take in order to find an antidote to living a frazzled life. Along the way I wanted to find meaning, peace, happiness - the stuff we’re all chasing. However, after some transcendent experiences, I ended up in a mental institution. Obviously, I didn’t find what I was looking for.”

Ruby Wax will present her new show, I’m Not As Well As I Thought I Was, at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Directed by writer and an Olivier Award-winning director Clare Lizzimore, I'm Not as Well as I Thought I Was, will see Ruby pushing boundaries, and making her mark as one of the most important voices in mental health today.

Her career has taken her from the Royal Shakespeare Company to primetime TV; from a master's degree in mindfulness based cognitive therapy from Oxford University to best-selling author; from interviewing Donald Trump before he became president and was a real estate tycoon to delivering a ground-breaking TED Talk. And from a mental health campaigner to being awarded an OBE for services to mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruby also holds Honorary Doctorates from the School of Psychology at The University of East London University of Staffordshire and Bangor University. She has been awarded a City Lit Lifetime Fellowship and was recently appointed Chancellor of Southampton University.

In the field of mental health, Ruby's brought support for mental health to a whole new audience by discussing complex neurological theory in an accessible and often hilarious way but always with a serious point that we need to reframe the conversation and remove the stigma that mental health illness still carries. Ruby helps us understand how we can take control of our overstressed and over-critical minds. She runs a mindfulness course online, describing it as a workout for the brain. And her website also signposts people to where they can get help from trained professionals.

Tickets for Ruby’s show go on sale on Friday, March 10 at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk. The evening is suitable for = 18+ years.