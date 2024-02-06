Ruby Wax tours live show I'm Not As Well As I Thought I Was to Sheffield and Derby theatres
Ruby’s dark, funny and compelling show I’m Not As Well As I Thought I Was is based on the extreme journeys she wanted to take in order to find an antidote to a frazzled life.
She went swimming with humpuback whales in the Dominican Republic, she worked in a refugee camp in Greece and did a silent 30-day mindfulness retreat in California. Ruby said: “Along the way I wanted to find meaning, peace, happiness - the stuff we’re all chasing. However, after some transcendent experiences, I ended up in a mental institution. Obviously, I didn’t find what I was looking for.”
Ruby brings her presentation to Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre on May 30, 2024 and Derby Theatre on September 12, 2024. Sheffield tickets cost £29.50 available from www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk. Derby tickets cost £26, available from https://derbytheatre.co.uk/event/ruby-wax