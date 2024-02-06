Ruby’s dark, funny and compelling show I’m Not As Well As I Thought I Was is based on the extreme journeys she wanted to take in order to find an antidote to a frazzled life.

She went swimming with humpuback whales in the Dominican Republic, she worked in a refugee camp in Greece and did a silent 30-day mindfulness retreat in California. Ruby said: “Along the way I wanted to find meaning, peace, happiness - the stuff we’re all chasing. However, after some transcendent experiences, I ended up in a mental institution. Obviously, I didn’t find what I was looking for.”

