News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Ruby Wax tours live show I'm Not As Well As I Thought I Was to Sheffield and Derby theatres

Comedian and mental health campaigner Ruby Wax will visit Derby and Sheffield as she continues to tour her first stage show in four years.
By Gay Bolton
Published 11th Feb 2024, 05:30 GMT

Ruby’s dark, funny and compelling show I’m Not As Well As I Thought I Was is based on the extreme journeys she wanted to take in order to find an antidote to a frazzled life.

She went swimming with humpuback whales in the Dominican Republic, she worked in a refugee camp in Greece and did a silent 30-day mindfulness retreat in California. Ruby said: “Along the way I wanted to find meaning, peace, happiness - the stuff we’re all chasing. However, after some transcendent experiences, I ended up in a mental institution. Obviously, I didn’t find what I was looking for.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ruby brings her presentation to Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre on May 30, 2024 and Derby Theatre on September 12, 2024. Sheffield tickets cost £29.50 available from www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk. Derby tickets cost £26, available from https://derbytheatre.co.uk/event/ruby-wax

Related topics:SheffieldDerbyGreeceCalifornia