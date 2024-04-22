Ruby Wax, Miles Jupp, Frankie Boyle, James Acaster will tour latest stand-up shows to Sheffield
Ruby Wax will be visiting the Crucible Theatre on May 30 with her I’m Not As Well As I Thought I Was show which had a complete sell-out first run in 2023. The show is based on her desire to find an antidote to living a frazzled life but after some transcendental experiences, she ended up in a mental institution. I’m Not As Well As I Thought I Was is Ruby’s first tour show in four years following her critically acclaimed How To Be Human.
Miles Jupp brings his show On I Bang – based on his experiences of major neurosurgery following a brain seizure – to the Lyceum on May 7. His tale will cover surprise, fear, luck, love and qalified medical practitioners.
James Acaster is touring his latest work titled Hecklers Welcome to the Lyceum from April 22-25. Described as ‘one of comedy’s most original voices’ by the Evening Standard, James has written a new show of which he is very proud.
Frankie Boyle visits the Lyceum on May 18 with his show Lap of Shame. The controversial comedian is renowned for New World Order series on BBC 2 during which he dissected the news and Frankie Boyle’s Tramadol Nights (Channel 4).
Tickets for all comedy shows can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000, or at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.