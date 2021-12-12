Ru Paul's Drag Race winner announces live show in Sheffield - here's how to get tickets

Tickets are on sale for the Bianca Del Rio: Unsanitized show which visits Sheffield City Hall on 16 May 2022.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season six, Bianco Del Rio used the show as a springboard to star in Netflix Original films, write books and perform comedy specials. She is currently starring in the touring musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.