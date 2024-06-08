Horrible Histories brings Rotten Royals tours to Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre on June 16, 2024.

Revolting rulers and mad monarchs will be highlighted in an hilarious show revealing the most gruesome and awful truths about British royalty in years gone by.

Horrible Histories is bringing the fast-paced show Rotten Royals to the Winding Wheel Theatre on June 16, 2024. This right royal adventure takes a hysterical historical journey through Britain’s barmy past! It’s history with the nasty bits left in!

Would you be wooed by Richard the Lionheart? Are you ready for a date with King Edward I? Would you be shaken or stirred by Richard III? See Mary Tudor knock the spots off Mary Queen of Scots! Can evil Elizabeth entertain England? Will you be hanged by King James for being a witch? Sing along with crazy King Charles and move to the groove with party Queen Victoria!

Two actors – Megan Parry and Jonathan Peck – play all the characters in a show that is perfect entertainment for those aged from 5 to 105!

Boasting the funniest and most outrageous regal scenes from the hit Barmy Britain shows, Rotten Royals promises Chesterfield will be most amused!

Rotten Royals is written by Neal Foster based on Terry Deary’s bestselling Horrible Histories books. Terry Deary is the world's best-selling non-fiction author for children and one of the most popular children’s authors in the country. He has written 200 books which have been translated into 42 different languages. His 50 Horrible Histories titles have sold more than 35 million copies worldwide from China to Brazil!

The show is produced by Birmingham Stage Company (BSC), one of the world’s top theatre companies for families, which has produced all the Horrible Histories live shows since 2005l The BSC also created the smash-hit productions of David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny, Demon Dentist and Billionaire Boy and adaptations of Roald Dahl stories like George’s Marvellous Medicine.

Horrible Histories – Rotten Royals carries an age recommendation of 5+ years. There will be two performances at the Winding Wheel Theatre on Sunday, June 16, starting at 1.30pm and 5pm. Tickets cost £19.20 including £1.70 booking fee; book online at www.chesterfield.co.uk or call 01246 345222.