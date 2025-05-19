Romeo and Juliet will be performed at Buxton's Pavilion Arts Centre on June 8, 2025 (photo: Chapterhouse Theatre Company)

Classic tales will be brought to life on the Derbyshire stage in a touring company’s two productions.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company will present Romeo and Juliet and Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre as part of its summer tour.

Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare tells the story of two young members of warring families who fall in love and hope to marry in secret but are forced to choose between family loyalty or their love for one another. Chapterhouse will present this tragic tale of star-crossed sweethearts in Buxton on June 8 at 7.30pm.

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, adapted by Laura Turner, invites its audience to take a trip down the rabbit hole into a fantastical world of talking caterpillars, mad hatters and evil queens. Filled to the brim with magic, music and not-so-organised chaos, Chapterhouse Theatre Company will stage this sparkling adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s story on September 3 at 7.30pm.

Chapterhouse was originally founded to tour outdoor productions of Shakespeare in 1999 and has continued to grow and thrive. The company has performed at the UK and Ireland’s most stunning historic venues including cathedrals and stately homes.

The Derbyshire Times wrote: “Chapterhouse Theatre Company really do know how to engage an audience of all ages, their excellent adaptations are creative and entertaining ”

Adult tickets cost £20 each, child tickets £14, family tickets (two adults, two children) £60 for either Romeo and Juliet or Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland; go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.