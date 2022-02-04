Romantic dilemma in new production of Tolstoy masterpiece Anna Karenina opening at Sheffield's Crucible

A new production of Tolstoy’s masterpiece Anna Karenina will open in Sheffield.

By Gay Bolton
Friday, 4th February 2022, 6:42 am
Chris Jenks as Vronsky and Adelle Leonce as Anna in rehearsal for Anna Karenina, which runs at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield (photo: Becky Payne).
Admired but unfulfilled, Russian socialite Anna has to choose between remaining with her husband to keep her beloved child or risk ruin in the pursuit of passion.

This tale about desire, duty and defiance runs at the Crucible Theatre from February 5 to 26.

Performances start at 7.15pm. There are Saturday matinees on February 12, 19, 26 and Thursday matinees on February 17 and 24, all starting at 2.15pm.

Tickets from £15. Go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

