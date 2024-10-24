Some Guys Have All The Luck - The Rod Stewart Story is at Buxton Opera House on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

Charismatic frontman Paul Metcalfe will be rocking up to Derbyshire to perform the much-loved songs of one of the UK's most influential vocalists.

Some Guys Have All The Luck – The Rod Stewart Story is packed with smash hits such as Maggie May, Do Ya Think I’m Sexy, Baby Jane, Sailing, The First Cut Is The Deepest, Tonight’s The Night and many more.

Every song will be performed with swaggering showmanship by Paul, alongside talented musicians, at Buxton Opera House on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

The show traces Rod’s career from humble beginnings in the r ‘n’ b clubs through to world-famous rock sensation. Paul, an established entertainer for more than 25 years, said: “Rod’s music brings back a lot of memories for people, and everyone can remember the first time they heard Maggie May. Rod has such an amazing back catalogue of songs and such variety as well. Wonderful ballads, joyful upbeat songs and some great rockers.

“When I’m on stage I go into another world and do things I wouldn’t normally dream of doing. The show has come on massively since we started. The music, the lighting, the set and the video backdrops have all come on a lot. Fortunately, the audience seems to agree.”

Paul’s band of experienced musicians have an impressive string of credits between them including Chris De Burgh, George Michael, Van Morrison, Chris Rea, Sarah Brightman, We Will Rock You, Lulu and Chesney Hawkes.

Tickets cost £30 to see Some Guys Have All The Luck in Buxton. Book online at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.