The musical play, packed with magic, singalong songs and clumsy chaos, will be performed at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre from November 7 to 9, 2022 and to Buxton Opera House from August 14 to 16, 2023.

Sophie and her mummy are sitting down for tea when the doorbell rings….who could it possibly be? What they don’t expect to see at the door is a big, stripy tiger.