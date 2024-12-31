Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Global cultural sensation Riverdance is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a world tour which includes five shows in Sheffield.

Mesmerising choreography, breathtaking performances and Grammy award-winning music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide.

The fusion of Irish and international dance and music will delight again in 2025 when Riverdance tours to Shefffield City Hall from August 16 to 18, 2025.

This spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics. And for the first time Riverdance welcomes ‘The New Generation’ of performers, all of whom were not born when the show began 30 years ago.

John McColgan, director of Riverdance said “It is both a privilege and a delight to celebrate 30 years of Riverdance and the unique journey it has taken us on. In those 30 years the show has transformed from a spectacle into a global cultural phenomenon – continuously evolving yet remaining true to its Irish roots. On this upcoming tour we look forward to welcoming ‘The New Generation’ of artists while paying tribute to the talented performers, creators, dedicated crew, and the millions of fans who have made Riverdance a worldwide celebration of music and dance.”

Audiences will enjoy a unique and memorable performance which blends the traditional and the contemporary, showcasing the skill and passion of the world-class of dancers, musicians and singers in the Riverdance ensemble.

Riverdance started life as a seven-minute interval act at the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest in Dublin, Ireland. The show featured Irish dancing champions Jean Butler and Michael Flatley, along with the vocal group Anúna. The performance was broadcast to more than 300 million viewers worldwide.

In 1995 the Riverdance stage show opened in Dublin's Point Theatre, directed by John McColgan and produced by John McColgan. Flatley and Butler led and performers and choreographed the production which sold out its five-week run.

Tickets to see the show in Sheffield cost £41.50; go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk