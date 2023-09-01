Rising star comedian Scott Bennett brings his wisecracks to Derbyshire restaurant
Rising star Scott Bennett tops a night of laughter at a Derbyshire restaurant.
Yorkshire livewire Scott, who is renowned for his no-nonsense logic, appears at The Blessington Carriage, Chapel Street, Derby, on September 4, 2023.
Scott, who was 2021 British Comedian of the Year finalist, has supported Michael McIntyre and Rob Brydon and appeared on the TV show Live at the Apollo.
Sophie Garradd who describes herself as ‘fun, gorgeous, witty and humble’, Reece Kidd and Alistair Inkle will be among the line-up of comedians at the Derby show, compered by Spiky Mike.
Tickets cost £7 in advance, book online at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk