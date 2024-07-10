Riotous new take on Shakespeare counts on audience suggestions at Derbyshire festival
Enjoy a riotous new Shakespeare play every time when an award-winning company visit Buxton fringe.
Impromptu Shakespeare rely on audience suggestions to craft their presentations which echo the Bard’s themes, character and language and are packed with priceless wit, lyrical smarts, romance and a dash of double crossing.
The company will perform at Underground at Spring Gardens, Buxton from July 12 to 14 with performances at 7pm on the Friday and 4pm on the Saturday and Sunday. Tickets £7-£10, book online at: https://2024.underthefringe.com/shows/impromptu
Wnners of the best comedy event at Buxton Fringe 2021, Impromptu Shakespeare have been a smash hit at the Edinburgh Fringe, Bristol Shakespeare Festival and appeared on BBC Shakespeare Live.
