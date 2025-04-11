REVIEW: Touring opera company delivers breathtaking performance in Buxton

English Touring Opera - The Capulets and the Montagues. Picture: Richard Hubert Smith

Ah - this is what Buxton Opera House was made for. I'm newly appreciating the structural design of our town's premium venue as the English Touring Opera launch into the opening throngs of their performance.

And what a sound - to hear operatic voices reverberate against the live orchestra - the full potential of the opera house acoustics realised is a joy to behold. We're here for Vincenzo Bellini’s The Capulets & The Montagues – a gritty re-working of Romeo & Juliet. Bellini took an old libretto by his friend Felice Romani and created a tragic masterpiece that catapulted him back to international renown.

As a newbie to the medium it seems to me that it is tales with heightened emotions where opera really comes into its own. That moments of high drama can be given fresh meaning and poignancy when an opera singer is given the licence to draw the viewer into a scene with their performance.

A sentiment with no better example than the moment Welsh mezzo-soprano Samantha Price (playing Romeo) takes up the story and shows incredible control and depth as she leads us into a tense family negotiation between the two proud families.

Samantha Price (Romeo) and Jessica Cale (Giulietta). Picture: Richard Hubert Smith.

My eyes are diverted to the screens showing the English translation (the opera is performed in the original Italian). After a while though I decide to concentrate solely on the stage. But despite not knowing a breath of Italiano I get all I need to know about the action from the visceral and compelling drama on stage.

Tragic yearning scenes between our Romeo and Welsh Soprano Jessica Cale (Giulietta, or Juliet in Shakespeare's original) are filled with raw emotion and exceptional skill.

Meanwhile, Brenton Spiteri as Tebaldo (the betrothed of Giulietta) gives a refined and accomplished performance along with the help of an incredible supporting cast.

From the opera novice to expert this production has something for everyone – delivering gripping drama and breathtaking vocal performances in spades.

Brenton Spiteri (Tebaldo) and Timothy Nelson (Capellio). Picture: Richard Hubert Smith

English Touring Opera’s new production is directed by Eloise Lally, who returns to ETO after directing 2023’s Lucrezia Borgia.

For more information on the English Touring Opera visit https://englishtouringopera.org.uk/ and for details of upcoming performances at Buxton Opera House go to https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/