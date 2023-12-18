Review: Superb panto production of Cinderella at Buxton Opera House is joyous and hilarious

A sparkling Opera House, James Holmes, drinks in hand and lashings of festive spirit – as any regular at Buxton panto appreciates - it’s a combination that no good Christmas should be without.

This year’s classic tale to get the Buxton treatment is Cinderella – and a number of returning cast numbers and new additions to the cast seem to have cranked the energy levels high enough to impress even Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.

Our town’s beloved Dame James (Miranda, Sherlock, Coronation Street and Peep Show) is making his 8th pantomime appearace in Buxton and is of course superb as an ugly step sister (what else)!

He is joined by on stage sibling and Buxton Opera House newbie – the fabulous David Dale - who stars as the second, just-as-hideous stepsister and brings and extra dimension of hilarious naughtiness to the production.

David is considered one of the UKs premier drag performers and has worked in Hamburg, Copenhagen, Gran Canaria, Paris, Tel Aiv, Elat, Miami and Fort Lauderdale among others! Theatre credits include: The Rocky Horror Show (Palace Theatre, Westcliff, national tour), Cabaret (Jersey Arts Centre) and Gypsy (Jersey Opera House).

Meanwhile, our 2022 Sleeping Beauty Georgia Gallagher has returned to our town’s wonderful venue. Georgia plays the role of Cinderella for her second season and is mesmerising once more as our tale’s heroine. Georgia graduated from Bird College Conservatoire for Dance and Musical Theatre in 2021 with a First-Class BA Honours Degree. Since graduating, Georgia has played the roles of Princess Jasmine in Aladdin at The Drill Hall, Lincoln and Princess Beauty in Buxton Opera House’s 2022 production of Sleeping Beauty.

The incredible singing talents of Charlotte-Hannah Jones as Fairy Godmother are also a real stand out element of the production – as well as Ross Clifton as the Prince, Aidan Bailey as Buttons, Felix Price as Buns and Sophie Bright, Harry Reynolds, Beth Gourlay, Amy Cray Edgell and Elliot OJ Hutchinson in the ensemble.

