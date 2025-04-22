REVIEW: Standing ovation for opera house community production of classic rock opera

Credit James Glossop

When Buxton Opera House pulls together its local performing talent to put on 'community production' at our town's grandest venue it's always a match made in heaven.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And with this year's production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar it's clear that we have another incredible group of performers to enjoy.

It's difficult to remember at times that this production features a cast that includes members who are experiencing their first time in a large-scale production - after performing in schools and colleges or amateur shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with the help of our opera house's creative and technical team; the experienced guidance of director and CEO of Buxton Opera House Paul Kerryson; producer Sarah Kell and a professional orchestra the production sets itself the highest standards.

Credit James Glossop

When you take into account the challenges of Webber's eponymous work - which requires a wide vocal range, with some songs pushing the singers into falsetto - the success of pulling this off is no mean feat.

And from the standing ovation which greeted our cast at the final curtain it seems there are many that would wholeheartedly agree that they have.

Diving deeper into the main lead performers Ross Clifton, who has a host of previous credits to his name including performances at Buxton Opera House, plays Judas and gives a sophisticated performance portraying the complexities of his character perfectly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louis Moore is divine as Jesus - and somehow nails those ridiculously high notes the musical is famous for. Rachel Taft - who starred in last year's production of Evita also shines as high priest and antagonist Annas.

Credit James Glossop

The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire. The iconic 1970s rock score contains such well-known numbers as Superstar, I Don’t Know How to Love Him and Gethsemane.

The final perfomances of Jesus Christ Superstar take place on Friday, 25 Apr at 7.30pm and Sunday 27 April at 3pm.

For more information visit https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/