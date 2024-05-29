REVIEW: Opera house production of musical comedy Sister Act is just heavenly

Sister Act at Buxton Opera House. Picture: Mark Senior

The prayers of Buxton theatre-goers have been answered as UK award winning musical Sister Act has arrived at the town’s opera house following a heavenly run in London.

Based on the 1992 film, which stars Whoopi Goldberg as a lounge singer forced to join a convent after being put into a witness protection program, this production retells the story through its own colourful and sparkly lens.

While including tunes inspired by Motown, soul and disco – the songs featured here are actually original compositions by Tony® and 8-time Oscar® award-winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This allows our touring cast to tell the story through joyous and uplifting musical numbers – accompanied by some bold staging and comedic acting.

Sister Act at Buxton Opera House. Picture: Mark Senior

Coronation Street and theatre legend Wendi Peters stars as Mother Superior – perfectly blending her role as the authoritarian at the convent with a softer maternal side. The vocal performances are, of course, divine and her comic expressions an absolute hoot.

West End star Landi Oshinowo is Deloris, everyone’s favourite nun on the run. Her diva-esque performance is a real show-stopper. Powerful vocals and superb dance numbers abound – not to mention her sublime comedic timing when we switch to narrative.

A personal highlight was Alfie Parker as Eddie Souther, the police officer in charge of ensuring Deloris is kept safe in witness protection. There’s something incredibly endearing about his solo performances which really engage the audience with his character’s plight.