REVIEW: Opera house production of musical comedy Sister Act is just heavenly
Based on the 1992 film, which stars Whoopi Goldberg as a lounge singer forced to join a convent after being put into a witness protection program, this production retells the story through its own colourful and sparkly lens.
While including tunes inspired by Motown, soul and disco – the songs featured here are actually original compositions by Tony® and 8-time Oscar® award-winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted).
This allows our touring cast to tell the story through joyous and uplifting musical numbers – accompanied by some bold staging and comedic acting.
Coronation Street and theatre legend Wendi Peters stars as Mother Superior – perfectly blending her role as the authoritarian at the convent with a softer maternal side. The vocal performances are, of course, divine and her comic expressions an absolute hoot.
West End star Landi Oshinowo is Deloris, everyone’s favourite nun on the run. Her diva-esque performance is a real show-stopper. Powerful vocals and superb dance numbers abound – not to mention her sublime comedic timing when we switch to narrative.
A personal highlight was Alfie Parker as Eddie Souther, the police officer in charge of ensuring Deloris is kept safe in witness protection. There’s something incredibly endearing about his solo performances which really engage the audience with his character’s plight.
The show is running until Saturday, June 1 at the opera house. For more information and to buy tickets visit: https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/sister-act
