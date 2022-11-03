Returning players make their mark on Derbyshire village stage with school comedy
Performers in a Derbyshire theatre company return to the stage after a three-year absence with a comedy guaranteed to put a smile on the faces of audiences.
Hope Amateur Dramatic Independent Theatre (HADIT) will stage The Happiest Days of Your Life.
Janet Skirrow and Jon Haddock play the heads of respective girls and boys schools whose pupils and teachers find themselves sharing the same accommodation when one school is bombed during the war and a bureaucratic mix-up ensues. The headmaster (played by John Haddock) and principal (played by Janet Skirrow) agree to keep their mixed-sex school a secret to avoid upsetting the parents. However a couple of surprise visits throw that plan out of the window!
Performances at Hope Memorial Hall from November 30 to December 3, at 7.30pm. Tickets £10 are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/hadit or ring 01433 620665.
The Happiest Days Of Your Life was written in 1947 and three years later was released as a film starring Alistair Sim and Margaret Rutherford.