Janet Skirrow and Jon Haddock play the heads of respective girls and boys schools whose pupils and teachers find themselves sharing the same accommodation when one school is bombed during the war and a bureaucratic mix-up ensues. The headmaster (played by John Haddock) and principal (played by Janet Skirrow) agree to keep their mixed-sex school a secret to avoid upsetting the parents. However a couple of surprise visits throw that plan out of the window!