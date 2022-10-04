Reggae hits played live in RUSH: A Joyous Jamaican Journey heading for Sheffield
Learn how reggae music took the world by storm in a show that is touring to Sheffield.
By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 5:30 am
- 1 min read
RUSH: A Joyous Jamaican Journey features the hits of Desmond Dekker, Jimmy Cliff, Bob Marley, Lord Kitchener, Millie Small and many more, played live by JA Reggae Band.
Reggae music, which originated in the Sixties, and the Windrush generation are the focal points of the story that will be narrated by comedian John Simmit at the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, on October 7 and 8.
Tickets from £15; go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk