Raunchy adults-only panto inspired by Little Red Riding Hood is heading for Chesterfield

Nick Hooton with Tilly Howes and Jemma Carlisle in the adult panto Little Red Riding which is touring to Chesterfield's Winding Wheel on February 11.

On course for the WInding Wheel Theatre on February 11, 2022, Adult Panto – Little Red Riding…. is a corruption of the classic fairytale and is laden with over-the-top characters and farcical humour.

The Market Theatre Company’s naughty alternative to traditional pantomime has been honed over a quarter of a century.

Writer Kirk Foster said: “Although adult, we certainly never set out to offend anyone and would say that we are suitable for audiences aged 16 -100. We have a fantastic cast of just three that work incredibly hard on that stage. Their energetic, fast-paced and always over-the-top performances make the show, even before you add in the many innuendos and the usual pantomime frolics!”

This year’s cast are Nick Hooton (a veteran of the adult panto for 16 years), Jemma Carlisle (who is a seasoned pro when it comes to family pantomime and has performed in two adult pantos for the Market Theatre Company) and Tilly Howes (who returns following her adult panto debut in 2019/2020). Between them they play an abundance of familiar (and not so familiar) pantomime characters.

Nick, who plays the wicked wolf, said: “Little Red Riding Hood is such well known story. We’ve got all the characters you know and also many more you won’t! It certainly keeps the three of us busy with costume changes!”.

Tilly, who plays one of two Little Red Riding Hoods in this version, said: “One of the things I love about our adult pantos is that we are constantly surprising audiences with where we take the original story and characters, that’s part of what makes us different. It all ends in confusion giving it a big farcical finish which has become our trademark.”

Jemma, the other Little Red Riding Hood, said: “I have performed in family pantomimes for many years and this is my first adult panto on tour. I can’t wait to see how the audiences respond.”