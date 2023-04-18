News you can trust since 1855
Rarely seen models from 80s children's telly series TUGS go on public display at Derbyshire visitor attraction

Visitors can take a trip down memory lane at the Midland Railway – Butterley where they will be a display of original characters models and production props from the Eighties children’s television series TUGS.

By Gay Bolton
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 15:23 BST
View rarely seen TUG exhibits at Midland Railway - Butterley on April 22 and 23.

There will be displays at both Butterley and Swanwick Junction on April 22 and 23 including a Spot The Tug trail and activity area, as the railway celebrates 10 years of TUGS The Exhibition. While the site has a permanent exhibition, this special weekend will offer visitors the chance to see items that aren’t usually on display to the public.

Experience the way travel used to be with a train ride through the Derbyshire countryside on one of the Midland Railway – Butterley’s heritage Diesel Multiple Units. These trains have really large windows so there is an excellent view all round. Plus you can see into the cab and see the driver in action, as well as the track ahead.

For more details go to www.midlandrailway-butterley.co.uk, call 01773 570140, email: [email protected]

Related topics:Derbyshire