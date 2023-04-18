There will be displays at both Butterley and Swanwick Junction on April 22 and 23 including a Spot The Tug trail and activity area, as the railway celebrates 10 years of TUGS The Exhibition. While the site has a permanent exhibition, this special weekend will offer visitors the chance to see items that aren’t usually on display to the public.

Experience the way travel used to be with a train ride through the Derbyshire countryside on one of the Midland Railway – Butterley’s heritage Diesel Multiple Units. These trains have really large windows so there is an excellent view all round. Plus you can see into the cab and see the driver in action, as well as the track ahead.