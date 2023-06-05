The Pomegranate Youth Theatre is hosting an open mic night at Chesterfield College on June 24, 2023.

The Pomegranate Youth Theatre is holding an 'Open Mic Night' Fundraiser at Chesterfield College’s studio theatre on June 24.

Talented young people will be showcasing their skills in a variety performance. The audience will vote for the best act, and lucky winners will get two tickets to Gekkota Arts’ upcoming comedy improv show!

Ahead of the Open Mic Night, organisers are looking for talented people aged 14-18 to take part. Entry cost is £5 and the closing date for entries is June 10. If you are interested in taking part, email: [email protected] or ring 07932 603525 for more information and a registration form.