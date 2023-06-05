News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
Odeon cinema to close several UK branches within days - full list
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal

Rallying call for young performers to support Chesterfield Pomegranate Youth Theatre's open mic night

Young performers who can make people laugh, can dance, make music or entertain an audience with monologue or drama sketches are invited to take part in an open mic night in Chesterfield.
By Gay Bolton
Published 5th Jun 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
The Pomegranate Youth Theatre is hosting an open mic night at Chesterfield College on June 24, 2023.The Pomegranate Youth Theatre is hosting an open mic night at Chesterfield College on June 24, 2023.
The Pomegranate Youth Theatre is hosting an open mic night at Chesterfield College on June 24, 2023.

The Pomegranate Youth Theatre is holding an 'Open Mic Night' Fundraiser at Chesterfield College’s studio theatre on June 24.

Talented young people will be showcasing their skills in a variety performance. The audience will vote for the best act, and lucky winners will get two tickets to Gekkota Arts’ upcoming comedy improv show!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ahead of the Open Mic Night, organisers are looking for talented people aged 14-18 to take part. Entry cost is £5 and the closing date for entries is June 10. If you are interested in taking part, email: [email protected] or ring 07932 603525 for more information and a registration form.

All applicants will get free entry to the Open Mic Night. Other people who want to watch the show will need tickets which cost £7 and £5. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult.