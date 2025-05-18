Lewis McLeod, Jan Raven, Jon Culshaw, Duncan Wisbey star in the topical satire show Dead Ringers which is touring to Buxton Opera House on September 30, 2025 (photo: Steve Ullathorne)

Performers from radio’s topical satire show Dead Ringers will tour to Derbyshire in a special live production that is not for broadcast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Long-standing cast members Jon Culshaw, Jan Ravens, Lewis McLeod, and Duncan Wisbey will take the audience through a quarter century of classic sketches, uncanny impressions, and cutting-edge political and cultural satire at Buxton Opera House on September 30, 2025.

The date in Derbyshire is part of a first UK tour and is a tribute to to Dead Ringers creator and producer Bill Dare, who passed away suddenly in March. Bill was a legendary figure in radio and TV comedy having also been behind such classic series as The Now Show, Spitting Image, and The Mary Whitehouse Experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audiences can expect the trademark Dead Ringers mix of wit, mischief, and the sharpest impressions in the business, all delivered live by the show’s masterful cast.

Jan Ravens is a regular contributor across BBC Radio 4, on programmes such as Just A Minute and I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, and current affairs programmes such as Broadcasting House, The Week in Westminster and Today. Jan has acted in countless Radio 4 dramas and comedies including The Charles Paris Mysteries, Alexei Sayle’s The Absence of Normal, Jo Brand’s spoof obituary show V.I.P R.I.P. TV acting credits include Hebburn, Big Bad World, Skins, Carla Lane’s Luv and Janet Grimley in The Grimleys, ITV1’s Stand-up Sketch Show. And Midsomer Murders. Something of a game-show star, Jan has won Mastermind, two Pointless trophies, come first place on Richard Osman’s House of Games and beaten the Eggheads.

Jon Culshaw is widely regarded as Britain’s best impressionist, and is also an accomplished actor and presenter. Notable credits include Dead Ringers, Spitting Image, The Impressions Show and The Secret World. As an actor, Jon has played a wide variety of roles and delivered performances to much critical acclaim, including The Final Take: Bowie in the Studio for the BBC, Unseen Academicals a Terry Pratchett audio drama for Audible and a portrayal of the great Alan Whicker for The Other Side of the World. Jon received widespread critical acclaim for his solo performance in Les Dawson: Flying High, taking the show from a successful run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to a sell-out national tour at the end of 2022.

Lewis McLeod is an actor, comedian and mimic whose various major production appearances include Netflix’s The Crown, ITV’s Endeavour. Disney FX’s Better Things and C4’s Toast of London. Feature films include The Lost King, Minions, Sixteen Years of Alcohol, Last Days on Mars and his role as the voice of Sebulba in iconic Star Wars franchise. Lewis partnered with national treasure Steve Wright and became the voice of many characters on his BBC Radio 2 afternoon show, famously fooling listeners as the voice of Jeremy Vine live on air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duncan Wisbey’s wide range of credits span radio, television, and theatre. In addition to his long standing role in Dead Ringers, Duncan has been heard and seen on titles including Alistair McGowan’s Big Impression (BBC1), The Legend Of Dick And Dom (CBBC) Hard Cell (Netflix), Close To The Enemy (BBC2), The Impressions Show With Jon Culshaw And Debra Stephenson (BBC1).

The Dead Ringers radio show returns in all its topical glory this June on BBC Radio 4 as part of Friday Night Comedy.

Tickets cost £34 for the Buxton performance of Dead Ringers: The 25th Anniversary Tour, book at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk