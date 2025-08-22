A community arts organisation in Chesterfield is hosting its first comedy night with Radio 4 funny guy Tom Wrigglesworth topping the bill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom is from Sheffield and much of his humour revolves around his family. He regularly appears as a panellist on radio shows such as The Unbelievable Truth, It's Not What You Know and It's Your Round, as well as providing the continuity links for one week every month on The Comedy Club on BBC Radio 4 Extra.

He has been on the comedy circuit for more than 20 years, his career taking off when he won Channel 4’s ‘So you think you’re funny’ in 2003. Tom is a familiar face at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival where he has performed regularly since 2006.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans can catch his live show on September 13 at St Leonard’s Church, Spital, Chesterfield at the comedy night which will be hosted by Spital Arts.

The evening will be compered by a Chesterfield Spireite, Roland Gent, who has also been on the comedy circuit for more than 20 years. Roland completed a Performing Arts course at Chesterfield College before starting a career in radio on BBC GMR Talk and then Radio One. He references whatever is going on in the world and knows the comedy scene inside out. Roland has appeared at the Edinburgh and Buxton Festivals as well as the Leicester Comedy Festival and has won many awards.

Bubbly comedian Natalie Durkin will bring her musical humour to the show and is described as a stereotypical northern pansexual human. Natalie was the Pegasus New Comedian of the Year 2023. Accolades fpr Natalie have come from American comedian Rich Hall who said that she is ‘Going to be astounding’ and The Wee Review who described her as ‘An Unmissable Talent’.

Completing the line up is young Ben Hart from Bury who is making a name for himself on the northern comedy circuit with his quick-witted humour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets cost £15 for the comedy night, available via email from: [email protected], on the website spitalarts.org, via the Spital Arts page on Facebook or call 01246 220741

Doors open at 7pm and the fun begins at 7.30pm.