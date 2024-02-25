Alfie Moore bring A Face For Radio show to Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre on March 8. 2024.

Alfie will share his hilarious police stories from his time on the front line, including those accompanied by his best ever policing partner – German shepherd dog Zeus – in his A Face For Radio show at the Winding Wheel Theatre on Friday, March 8 and at Bakewell Town Hall on Saturday, July 6, 2024. He will also offer his thought-provoking views on topical policing issues.

The comedian also gets personal with his feelings about family and getting older – a true story about ageing and ageism that’s packed with punchlines and delivered in Alfie’s irrepressible, interactive style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Somewhere in a parallel universe little Alfie’s comedic performance skills were recognised by his doting parents who encouraged and developed his blossoming talent. After several years as a stage school brat Alfie’s angelic face was launched on stage and screen and the rest is history. Meanwhile, in this universe Alfie was told to stop messing about in class before being ‘encouraged’ into the grinding, grimy world of an apprenticeship in the Sheffield steelworks. When recession hit he traded steel for copper by joining Humberside Police.

In his 40s the two universes collided when Alfie made a bid for showbiz success - but unfortunately 30 years of shift-work and being punched in the face quite a lot, had left him with ‘a face for radio’. A face not so much ‘lived in’ as inhabited by a settlement of squatters with little regard to property maintenance and repair.

This is the true story of ‘Fair Cop’ Alfie’s big plan to transition from the BBC radio waves to TV star. Could it be done? Or had Father Time decided that his time had passed?

HIs live show has earned plaudits from the critics with the Daily Mail describing it as “...offbeat, revealing and very funny’. Mature Times commented: “His charisma shines through as bright and colourful as a twirling blue light.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad