News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning

Quality Street farce by J.M. Barrie will run at Sheffield's Crucible

A hit production of Quality Street, the delicious farce by J.M. Barrie that gave its name to the famous chocolates, is touring to Sheffield.
By Gay Bolton
Published 30th Jan 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th May 2023, 20:13 BST
Quality Street will be performed by Northern Broadsides at Sheffield Crucible Theatre from May 25 to 27, 2023.Quality Street will be performed by Northern Broadsides at Sheffield Crucible Theatre from May 25 to 27, 2023.
Quality Street will be performed by Northern Broadsides at Sheffield Crucible Theatre from May 25 to 27, 2023.

When an old flame returns from the Napoleonic Wars after a decade, Phoebe, who runs a school for unruly children, creates a flirtatious alter-ego. Can she juggle both personas without the deception causing a scandal and wrecking any future with the man she loves?

Northern Broadsides presentation runs at the Crucible Theatre from May 25 to 27, 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets from £15, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

Related topics:SheffieldTickets