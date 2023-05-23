Quality Street farce by J.M. Barrie will run at Sheffield's Crucible
A hit production of Quality Street, the delicious farce by J.M. Barrie that gave its name to the famous chocolates, is touring to Sheffield.
When an old flame returns from the Napoleonic Wars after a decade, Phoebe, who runs a school for unruly children, creates a flirtatious alter-ego. Can she juggle both personas without the deception causing a scandal and wrecking any future with the man she loves?
Northern Broadsides presentation runs at the Crucible Theatre from May 25 to 27, 2023.
Tickets from £15, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.