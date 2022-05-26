Purgatory Festival in Chesterfield and Under The Castle Festival at Stanfree lead Derbyshire gigs for Queen's jubilee bank holiday

Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac play at Buxton Opera House on Wednesday, June 8.

June 2

Steal The City, Firegarden, Forever in The Making, Until 9 play Purgatory Festival. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

Dirt Box Disco, XSLF, Tinseltown Rebellion, The Blunders, Meden Blazers, Mouth Parts play Under The Castle Festival. Oxcroft Centre, Stanfree, near Bolsover.

Jungle Lion headline the Friday line-up at Under The Castle Festival in the Oxcroft Centre, Stanfree, near Bolsover.

Gilbert O'Sullivan. Buxton Opera House.

Sarah Bright. Barn Farm campsite, Birchover.

Crazy 66. Royal Telegraph Inn, London Road, Derby.

June 3

The Five Hundred, Dead Romantic, On Hollow Ground, Arkdown, This Is Turin, Harbinger, Death Divine, Pteroglyph, Bodach, From Her Ashes play Purgatory Festival. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield (doors open at 11am).

Jungle Lion, Millie Manders, Ghosts Of Men, Kid Klumsy, Star Botherers, The Carbonitas, Spitting Feathers, GG & The Hellhounds, Gogglehead, Joel Fox play Under The Castle Festival. Oxcroft Centre, Stanfree.

Foo Fighters GB. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Back To Winnipeg, Doghouse. Barn Farm campsite, Birchover

The South. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

The Tom Petty Legacy. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Incredible Skank Brothers. Royal Telegraph Inn, Derby

Andy Walker. Needles, Bembridge Drive Alvaston, Derby.

June 4

ChuggaBoom, After Smoke Clears, Dog Tired, Phoenix Lake, Karmas Puppet, Yesterdays Gone, Pemphigod, Glower, Syncolima, Blind Summit, Shackled play Purgatory Festival. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield (doors 11am).

Ray Barratt, 3 Piece Thing, Leavon Archer, The Dana Ali Band. Scarthin Prom, Cromford (from 2pm).

Blue Carpet Band, Headsticks, Gaz Broomfield, Mimosa, Pretty Babs, The Joe Mangels, Formerly Butt Lane, Static Kill, Cycle Paths, Newton’s Cradle play Under The Castle Festival. Oxcroft Centre, Stanfree.

Red Hot Chilli Pipers. Buxton Opera House.

Spiers & Boden. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

Sex Pistols Exposé supported by The Clashed. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Hi-On Maiden. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Strange Days, Roll The Bones. Royal Telegraph Inn, Derby.

June 5

Renayah, The Banned, Brude, Little Dog, Karen Starr. North Wingfield Resource Centre (from 1pm).

Let's ABBA Party. Half Moon Inn, Burton Road, Derby.

June 8