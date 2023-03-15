Hey Duggee - The Live Theatre Show will be performed at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from March 16-18, 2023 (photo: James Watkins)

He stars in a live show with the Squirrels plus many more favourite characters at the Lyceum Theatre from March 16 to 18, 2023. Betty wants to make costumes, Happy wants to sing, Tag wants to make music, Norrie wants to dance, Roly wants jelly and they all want you to join them at the Clubhouse.

join Duggee and the Squirrels in this new vibrant interactive production bursting with music, puppets and barrels of laughs along the way.

From the moment Duggee ‘A-Woof’ed his way on to CBeebies back in 2014, children and parents alike have been captivated by the lovable dog and his pals. Their popularity has only increased ever since, with Hey Duggee being the most streamed children’s show on BBC iPlayer in 2021.

Responsible for making the shift from screen to stage are co-adapters Vikki Stone and Matthew Xia who have absorbed more than 18 hours of Hey Duggee watch-time to create a theatrical experience perfect for pre-schoolers.

Matthew said: “My daughter was born in 2014, the same year Hey Duggee started, so we’ve really grown up with the show.”

By contrast, Vikki, who is also the live show’s musical supervisor and arranger, hadn’t seen a single episode. She said: “I spent a long time getting very closely acquainted with the show, and now I love it! I very soon realised how special Hey Duggee is, that it sits in the realm of co-viewing; the adults are watching it with their children, not just putting it on to entertain them while they’re doing something else.”

Vikki and Matthew each had a list of their favourite bits from the TV show when they initially talked over the material for Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show. “We had chosen a lot of the same things. We had to think about what an audience member would want and expect to see from Hey Duggee on stage; badges, songs, jokes, in-gags. It’s all there.”