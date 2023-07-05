Anna Hibiscus' Song will be performed at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse, Sheffield, from July 7 to 15, 2023.

Traditional African storytelling will feature in the interactive and colourful performances which are suitable for children aged 3+ years and their families.

Althea Burey will play the roles of Narrator, Angel, Mama. Althea has multiple children’s productions stage credits to her name including The Smeds and the Smoos, The Gruffalo’s Child and Paw Patrol Live.

Anna Hibiscus Song tells the story of a young girl who lives in Nigeria andis so full of happiness that she feels like she might float away. The more she talks to her relatives about it, the more her happiness grows! There’s one one thing to do….sing!