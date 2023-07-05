News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Puppets, music and dance in Sheffield stage adaption of children's story Anna Hibiscus' Song

Music, dance and puppetry will bring to life the much-loved children’s book Anna Hibiscus’ Song.
By Gay Bolton
Published 5th Jul 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Anna Hibiscus' Song will be performed at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse, Sheffield, from July 7 to 15, 2023.Anna Hibiscus' Song will be performed at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse, Sheffield, from July 7 to 15, 2023.
Anna Hibiscus' Song will be performed at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse, Sheffield, from July 7 to 15, 2023.

The story by Atinuke has been adapted for the stage and will be performed at Sheffield's Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse from July 7 to 15, 2023.

Traditional African storytelling will feature in the interactive and colourful performances which are suitable for children aged 3+ years and their families.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Althea Burey will play the roles of Narrator, Angel, Mama. Althea has multiple children’s productions stage credits to her name including The Smeds and the Smoos, The Gruffalo’s Child and Paw Patrol Live.

Anna Hibiscus Song tells the story of a young girl who lives in Nigeria andis so full of happiness that she feels like she might float away. The more she talks to her relatives about it, the more her happiness grows! There’s one one thing to do….sing!

Most Popular

Tickets for Anna Hibiscus’ Song cost £10. Book online at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 249 6000.

Related topics:Sheffield