Puppets and music in new adaptation of The Emperor's New Clothes at Derbyshire theatre

Hans Christian Anderson’s classic story will be performed at Derby Theatre from April 1 to 16, 2022.

The Emperor likes nothing more than a fashion parade and you are invited to ooh and ahh at his talent and eye-popping outfit. Meet the vain Emperor, the pandering advisors and the crowd who fail to tell the truth.

Hiccup Theatre will spin music, puppetry, British Sign Language (BSL) and storytelling into a very special yarn.

The Emperor's New Clothes will be brought to life by cast members Becky Barrie, Ivan Stott, Brooklyn Melvin, Ines Sampaio, Raffie Julien, Rishie Manuel, pictured clockwise from top left.

Sarah Brigham, director and artistic director at Derby Theatre, said: “I am delighted to be directing our next show for families, which includes BSL integration and captioning. We have assembled an incredibly talented cast of Deaf and Hearing performers, and audiences can be certain of a fast moving, fun show loaded with live music, great storytelling and fabulous outfits!”