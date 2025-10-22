Jim Jeffries will present his new stand-up show, Son of a Carpenter at Sheffield City Hall on November 3, 2025 (photo: Art Streiber/Comedy Partners)

Jim Jefferies, one of the most influential and provocative voices in global comedy, will perform in Sheffield during a major nationwide tour.

The acclaimed comedian, actor and writer, will entertain his audience at the City Hall on November 3, 2025, with a show titled Son of a Carpenter.

Jim is renowned for his sharp, belief-challenging, and deeply personal brand of wit. He has released ten stand-up specials, including five Netflix hits. His latest, High & Dry (2023), finds him reflecting on newly married life, the laziness of koala bears, the injustices of male pattern baldness and the reason why he’ll never drink again.

Australian born Jim has starred in the FX series Legit, which he co-created and produced, and hosted Comedy Central’s The Jim Jefferies Show (2017–2019), known for its bold takes on politics and culture. In 2019, he was named Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at the Just for Laughs Festival, further cementing his status as one of comedy’s most respected voices.

He hosted US reality show The Snake this summer, which was filmed in South America. Jim also appears in the new sports-horror film, Him, in which he has a supporting role playing a doctor, alongside Tyriq Withers, Marlon Wayans, and Julia Fox.

Tickets cost £44.50 to see Jim Jeffries’ live show, Son of a Carpenter, in Sheffield. Book at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or call 0114 249 6000.