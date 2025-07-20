Prolific playwright brings new creation about veteran Hollywood star to Derbyshire town's Fringe festival

Jac Wheble in the one-woman play Almost Famous which will be presented at Buxton Fringe (photo: 16 Beasley St Photography)

A new play dedicated to everyone who never quite made it….however far they got will be staged in Derbyshire ahead of its appearance at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almost Famous will be performed at Underground at Spring Gardens, Buxton on July 21 at 7pm and July 22 at 2.30pm as part of the town’s Fringe festival.

Award-winning actor Jac Wheble plays Emily, who is back in the UK after a career that took her to Broadway and Hollywood. With her pedigree, Emily should be in Downton Abbey or the Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, but instead she’s auditioning for a role in a devised play at Buxton Fringe. Worse still, the part only became available when the actor who was meant to play her went to join the theatre in the sky. Of course, we only have Emily’s word for this, and there may be more to her story than her official bio reveals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Written and directed by Andy Moseley, it’s his sixth play to come to Buxton, and follows on from Make-up, which was nominated for Best Production and Best Male Actor in 2021. Make-up went on to have a full run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2022, be part of festivals in the USA, Australia and Ukraine and toured across the UK.

Andy said: “It’s great to be back at Underground Venues and Buxton Fringe with a brand new show. The first show I brought here (Are You Lonesome Tonight?) went on to have three productions in America and another in Australia. The last show (Make-up) made it to Ukraine. Who knows where Almost Famous will reach?”

Almost Famous premiered as part of Brighton Fringe. Theatre in Brighton gave the production four stars, commenting: “Jac Wheble showcased a wealth of experience that enabled us to connect with Emily’s emotional journey. The feeling of being so near and yet so far created an interesting balance between tension and some unique, insightful humour.”

Jac Wheble has been nominated for NODA and ACT Best Actress Awards for her role in Bette and Joan and Memory of Water.

Tickets for Almost Famous cost from £7 to £10, book at https://2025.underthefringe.com/shows/almost-famous