Tickets for the show at the Winding Wheel Theatre on Friday, February 16, are available today from Ticketmaster presale and go on general sale this Friday ( May 12), at 10am; to book, go to www.briancoxlive.co.uk

The date has been announced following a sell-out, live arena tour in which Horizons has been viewed by more than a quarter of a million people on three continents.

Using state of the art screen technology, venues across the world from New Zealand to the Arctic Circle have been filled with images of far-away galaxies, alien worlds, supermassive black holes and the latest theories of the origin of the Universe.

Professor Brian Cox will tour Horizons show to Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre on February 16, 2024.

Horizons – A 21st Century Space Odyssey is a celebration of our civilisation, of our music, art, philosophy and science; an optimistic vision of our future if we continue to explore Nature with humility and to value ourselves and our fellow human beings.

Brian is widely recognised as the foremost communicator for all things scientific, having presented a number of highly acclaimed science programmes for the BBC including The Universe (2021), The Planets (2018) and Forces of Nature (2016). He also co-hosted popular astronomy and cosmology series Stargazing Live with Dara O’Briain (and for ABC in Australia, with Julia Zemiro) and award-winning BBC Radio 4 series Infinite Monkey Cage with Robin Ince, which has gone on to become one of the UK’s most popular podcasts.

As an author, Brian has also sold more than a million books worldwide including Black Holes, Universal: A Guide to the Cosmos, Quantum Universe and Why Does E=mc2? with co-author Professor Jeffrey Forshaw. He also wrote the series of books to accompany his popular television and radio programmes.

Brian has undertaken several sell-out live arena tours, setting several Guinness World Records, including for the biggest selling science tour – a record he himself broke with Horizons, which took in venues in the UK, USA, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and across Europe.