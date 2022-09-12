Professor Brian Cox lands latest live show at Sheffield Utilita Arena
Professor Brian Cox will take an audience on a dazzling cinematic journey with images of far-away galaxies, alien worlds and supermassive black holes when he tours to Sheffield’s showpiece venue.
His new show Horizons. A 21st Century Space Odyssey Tour lands at the Utilita Arena on Friday, September 16, 2022.
Brian will be exploring the nature of space and time, why the universe exists, how did life begin and what is the significance of life in the Cosmos as he uses the latest advances in our understanding of quantum theory, biology, planetary science, astronomy and cosmology.
Horizons is a celebration of our civilisation, of our music, art, philosophy, and science.
Brian’s last tour was a sell out and earned two Guinness World Records. He said: “I loved the 2019 arena tour because it gave me the opportunity to discuss the most profound ideas with tens of thousands of people in front of the most spectacular images of the Universe. When the tour was over, I immediately started thinking about how I could delve deeper, tell an even more profound story and make the show even more spectacular. I’m very excited about what has emerged! I hope the evening will make people think about how fortunate and precious we are, how strange and wonderful our Universe is, and the limitless future we have to look forward to if we make the right choices over the coming decades.”
Brian will once again be joined by co-host of The Infinite Monkey Cage and award-winning comedian Robin Ince.
A professor of particle phhysics at The University of Manchester,Brian is credited with boosting the popularity of subjects such as astronomy and physics through hosting science programmes for the BBC including Wonders of the Solar System, Forces of Nature, Stargazing Live, and in 2019, The Planets.
Tickets for Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey Tour cost £43.60. Go to www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk