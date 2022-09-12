Professor Brian Cox lands latest live show at Sheffield Utilita Arena

Brian will be exploring the nature of space and time, why the universe exists, how did life begin and what is the significance of life in the Cosmos as he uses the latest advances in our understanding of quantum theory, biology, planetary science, astronomy and cosmology.

Brian’s last tour was a sell out and earned two Guinness World Records. He said: “I loved the 2019 arena tour because it gave me the opportunity to discuss the most profound ideas with tens of thousands of people in front of the most spectacular images of the Universe. When the tour was over, I immediately started thinking about how I could delve deeper, tell an even more profound story and make the show even more spectacular. I’m very excited about what has emerged! I hope the evening will make people think about how fortunate and precious we are, how strange and wonderful our Universe is, and the limitless future we have to look forward to if we make the right choices over the coming decades.”