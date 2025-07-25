Princess Ida, The Pirates of Penzance, Iolanthe, The Mikado, among highlights of G&S festival in Derbyshire

A scene from a previous production of The Pirates of Penzance, which the National G&S Opera Company will present at Buxton Opera House on August 2, 2025.
An annual festival celebrating the work of Gilbert and Sullivan is returning to a Derbyshire town.

The 31st International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival launches on Saturday, August 2 at Buxton Opera House where it runs until Saturday, August 16, 2025.

Audiences will welcome back the National Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company who present three productions: Princess Ida, The Pirates of Penzance and Iolanthe. These performances by the festival’s headlining company promise to delight audiences with their wit, charm, and musical brilliance. John Savournin will direct Iolanthe and The Pirates of Penzance, while Jeff Clarke will revisit his much-praised 2009 production of Princess Ida.

James Hendry will conduct Iolanthe, and John Andrews takes up the baton for both The Pirates of Penzance and Princess Ida.

Charles Court Opera will present its critically acclaimed take on The Mikado which is expected to be a festival highlight. The company is renowned for its innovative, high-energy performances.

Some of the finest amateur Gilbert & Sullivan groups will bid for the prized Champions Trophy in a competition which has become a much-loved festival tradition.

Beyond the main stage, festival-goers can look forward to a packed programme of events. Morning talks and lectures will delve into the fascinating legacy of Gilbert & Sullivan’s works, while lunchtime recitals and concerts offer a diverse range of musical performances.

A highlight of the 2025 festival fringe will be a special performance of Trial by Jury on Tuesday, August 12, at 1pm to celebrate the work’s 150th anniversary.

To find out further information, go to www.gsfestivals.org

