A scene from a previous production of The Pirates of Penzance, which the National G&S Opera Company will present at Buxton Opera House on August 2, 2025.

An annual festival celebrating the work of Gilbert and Sullivan is returning to a Derbyshire town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31st International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival launches on Saturday, August 2 at Buxton Opera House where it runs until Saturday, August 16, 2025.

Audiences will welcome back the National Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company who present three productions: Princess Ida, The Pirates of Penzance and Iolanthe. These performances by the festival’s headlining company promise to delight audiences with their wit, charm, and musical brilliance. John Savournin will direct Iolanthe and The Pirates of Penzance, while Jeff Clarke will revisit his much-praised 2009 production of Princess Ida.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Hendry will conduct Iolanthe, and John Andrews takes up the baton for both The Pirates of Penzance and Princess Ida.

Charles Court Opera will present its critically acclaimed take on The Mikado which is expected to be a festival highlight. The company is renowned for its innovative, high-energy performances.

Some of the finest amateur Gilbert & Sullivan groups will bid for the prized Champions Trophy in a competition which has become a much-loved festival tradition.

Beyond the main stage, festival-goers can look forward to a packed programme of events. Morning talks and lectures will delve into the fascinating legacy of Gilbert & Sullivan’s works, while lunchtime recitals and concerts offer a diverse range of musical performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A highlight of the 2025 festival fringe will be a special performance of Trial by Jury on Tuesday, August 12, at 1pm to celebrate the work’s 150th anniversary.

To find out further information, go to www.gsfestivals.org