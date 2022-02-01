Presenter of telly's Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly tours live show to Derbyshire

Graeme Hall, aka The Dogfather, will be sharing his top tips on dog training in live shows in Buxton, Chesterfield and Sheffield.

Graeme Hall, star of Channel 5’s Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly which is now in its third series, will offer advice on canine concerns when he visits Buxton Opera House on April 17 and Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on April 22, 2022.

He said: “For years I’ve been training dogs in village halls and in people’s living rooms, and more recently on TV. I’ve had the chance to write books and record podcasts, now finally I get to do something I’ve always wanted to do. I’ll be sharing the lessons I’ve learned from training thousands of dogs, and telling more than a few funny stories along the way in my first UK tour… I can’t wait! Come along, learn something and have a laugh with me!”

Graeme’s specially crafted 90-minute show is full of tricks, memories, heart-warming surprises, and an exclusive question and answer session, all presented in an intimate and relaxed live setting.

A master dog trainer with the Guild of Dog Trainers, he regularly appears on BBC Breakfast and ITV’s Good Morning. He has worked with around 5,000 problematic pets and his first book, All Dogs Great and Small, was a Sunday Times best-seller.

Graeme has helped celebrities including Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Denise Van Outen and Michael Owen with their pets.

His glowing reputation of providing quick, but long-lasting fixes to almost any dog behavioural problem has been built on his motto: “any dog, any age, any problem’.

Now it’s your turn to be inspired, benefit from his expertise, and get your pooch back on track and trained for life.

Graeme Hall – The Dogfather Live On Stage will also be visiting Sheffield City Hall on April 24, 2022.

Tickets from £35.90 for his Buxton date, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org; tickets for Chesterfield cost £33, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk; tickets for Sheffield from £34, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Before he became a dog trainer, Graeme worked for the breakfast cereal brand Weetabix as a manager overseeing the manufacturing operation of two plants and more than 200 employees.