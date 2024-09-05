Ted Chapman will be performing with Big Sur at the Ya Ya Festival in the Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath on Saturday, September 7.

A mum’s heartbreak as she tries to fathom what motivated her son to violence while he awaits his fate on death row will be explored in a powerful play.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Apples in Winter stars Edie Campbell playing an American mum whose son has been on death row for 22 years. His last request is for his mother Miriam’s apple pie. As Miriam shows the audience how to make the perfect pie, they watch her attempt to understand what happened to her son – and how everything changed that night 22 years ago.

Edie will prepare and bake an apple pie on stage as the story unfolds at Derby Theatre on September 7, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The actor’s portrayal of MIriam earned her a place in the final of the 2023 OFFIE Award for best solo performance.

Apples in Winter by Jennifer Fawcett is an extraordinarily powerful and deeply compassionate one-woman play that challenges the audience to reflect on the impact of violent crime on its hidden victims. It journeys into the heart of difficult and charged questions about justice, forgiveness and what it is to try and love unconditionally.

The convicted do not serve their sentence alone: their family also serves it. And where the sentence is the ultimate one – the death penalty – the families of the executed are little considered. This play, directed by Claire Parker, provides a rare opportunity to hear an often silenced and ostracised voice: that of the mother of a perpetrator.

Tickets cost £17 and £14 (under 26). Book online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk