Jay McGuiness in & Juliet which will run at the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield from May 20 to 31, 2025.

Pop singer Jay McGuiness from The Wanted will star in the Sheffield run of hit show & Juliet in which TV presenter Dr Ranj Singh makes his musical theatre debut.

Hilarious musical & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever written and asks, what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo.

Jay is cast as Shakespeare in the production which tours to the Lyceum Theatre in May. He said: “Shakespeare’s a bit of an egomaniac. When he comes out on stage he really has to give it some welly and believe that he is the cat’s pyjamas. He’s a bit of a showman; he likes to perform; he likes to show off his moves and his voice. I did that for years with the boys in The Wanted and in the musicals I’ve done since then.

“Shakespeare and his wife are overseeing the story as it evolves. They argue back and forth about their ideas and about how this play should go - with Shakespeare trying to keep it true to his original script and his wife trying to introduce new characters and all kinds of hare-brained (but brilliantly funny) schemes. Shakespeare, I guess, uses Romeo as his little mascot and his wife Anne uses Juliet as her mascot. They both sort of play a game of chess, trying to have their outcome win by the end of the musical.”

Dr Ranj, one of the country’s most recognised and well-loved medics, is cast as Lance. He said: “I am absolutely overjoyed to be making my musical theatre debut in & Juliet, a show I've been a fan of since it first opened. I know it’s a bit of a change from my usual work, but not many people will know how hard I've been working behind the scenes to make this happen, and it's an absolute dream come true.”

Gerardine Sacdalan is cast as Juliet, Jack Danson as Romeo, Lara Denning as Anne, Sandra Marvin as Angelique, Kyle Cox as Francois and Jordan Broatch as May.

The musical runs at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from May 20 to 31, 2025 and is packed with pop anthems including Britney Spears’ …Baby One More Time, Katy Perry’s Roar and chart toppers Since U Been Gone, It’s My Life, I Want It That Way, and Can’t Stop the Feeling!

Created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from Schitt’s Creek, the musical is a global success and has now been performed on four continents since its world premiere at the Manchester Opera House in September 2019. Three Olivier Awards and six WhatsOnStage Awards were won by & Juliet during its four-year run in London’s West End. The show broke box office records on Broadway, playing nightly to sold-out crowds.

To check ticket availability, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk