Johnny Dysfunctional is canvassing votes for Pop Star of the Century which will be staged during Buxton fringe.

Only one vote counts on election day for producers of the Buxton fringe show Pop Star of the Century.

They want the public to vote for their favourite pop star in a competition which includes Elvis, Amy Winehouse, Agnetha from ABBA and Roy Orbison amongst others.

This nail-biting contest will be the climax of the show on July 4 at The Springs shopping centre where a new Underground theatre will be set up for the fringe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before the election was called, show producers had decided to make the show a politically free zone after last year’s event hilariously saw politicians gate crashing its contest. Last year Boris Johnson appeared singing Wherever I lay My Hat is My Home and President Trump sang Honest Politician. Another politician, former Tory government minister Edwina Currie even presented the winner’s prize to the winning pop star John Lennon.

But the decision to cast politics and politicians aside this year has bombed because of the General Election call.

“Our planned escape from politics and politicians has failed dismally,” said performer Johnny Dysfunctional. “Now we have Rishi and Sir Keir vying for our opening night audience. We’re asking people to vote early on July 4 and then coming along to see our show. It just shows - just like the theme of last year’s show - that these politicians will do anything to take the spotlight and win votes – even sabotage our show as they did in the script last year.