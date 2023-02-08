Neil Gore brings brings to life Robert Tressell’s classic creation with projection, political conjuring tricks, live music and song. His presentation will be hosted at St Leonard’s Church, Spital, on February 25 at 7.30pm.

The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists ]is a semi-autobiographical story of an Irish house painter and sign writer Robert Noonan in Edwardian times. Published in 1914, the novel was described by George Orwell as “a book that everyone should read.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad