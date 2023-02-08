Political conjuring tricks and live music in performer's version of The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists heading for Chesterfield
A one-man show based on the one million-selling iconic novel The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists will be performed in Chesterfield.
Neil Gore brings brings to life Robert Tressell’s classic creation with projection, political conjuring tricks, live music and song. His presentation will be hosted at St Leonard’s Church, Spital, on February 25 at 7.30pm.
The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists ]is a semi-autobiographical story of an Irish house painter and sign writer Robert Noonan in Edwardian times. Published in 1914, the novel was described by George Orwell as “a book that everyone should read.”
Tickets cost £15 to see Neil Gore in The Ragged Trousered Philanthorpists and are available by email: [email protected]; call 01246 220741 or message the Spital Arts Facebook page.