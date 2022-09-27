Political comedian Mark Thomas tours live show to Derbyshire town

Political comedian Mark Thomas tours his new live show, Black & White, to Bakewell Town Hall on October 8, 2022.

After lockdowns and isolation Mark’s new show Black and White is about the simple act of being in a room together and toppling international capitalism.

The comedian will be asking how did we get here? What are we going to do about it? Who’s up for a sing song?

In previous shows Mark has talked about visiting the West Bank and Jenin, lobbying Parliament, walking in the footsteps of the highest NHS officials, playing at The Royal Opera House, making stuff for TV, radio and newspapers and going undercover.

This latest outing is more creative fun from one of our oldest surviving alternative comics.