Shaun Stephenson, left and Martin Alvey will host the Chesterfield Great Historic Murder Trail on March 28, 2025 (photo: Suzi Stephenson)

True tales about crimes of passion, dastardly deeds, greed and vengeance will be shared at significant locations on the Chesterfield Great Historic Murder Trail.

Local history enthusiasts Shaun Stevenson and Martin Alvey will host their third annual murder trail event on Friday, March 28.

Shaun said: “We put hours of research into the true crime stories that we tell on the night but, it’s more often than not, an article from the Derbyshire Times that gives us the best details. Poison and bloodshed, deception and intrigue are far more commonplace than one might imagine. Victims and perpetrators alike have been detailed in the Derbyshire Times for almost 200 years, it’s all the proof we need”.

Stories cover the period 1266 to 2022, weapons, trials and sentences are recounted at each location. Some remain unsolved mysteries.

This dramatic walking tour begins at The Pig & Pump on St Mary’s Gate, at 7pm. The tour will take around 90 minutes and covers a distance of about one mile. No criminal investigation experience is required, but due to the distressing facts in some cases, it is not suitable for children.

The organisers suspect that a select few will enjoy an option extra – a sumptuous meal designed to fortify their constitution before the walking tour begins. The meal is at 5.30pm in the upstairs function room at the Pig & Pump, where an additional account of a Chesterfield serial killer will be presented.

What is beyond all reasonable doubt is the ticket prices. The Murder Trail is £8 per person and the meal and trail combo is £20. You can acquire tickets from the Pig & Pump or by contacting Shaun on 07908 183 160.