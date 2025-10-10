Professional steelpan player and music producer Zolatec is part of the And Still I Rise showcase which tours to Derby on October 17, 2025 during Black History Month.

Twelve artists from across the Midlands will showcase their talents in Derbyshire during Black History Month.

Drawn from Black, African and Caribbean backgrounds, the performers will bring dance, spoken word, poetry, rap, visuals and song to the Baby People venue in Derby on October 17, 2025. Each artist will debut a powerful new performance, inspired by Maya Angelou’s poem Still I Rise, history and their own lived experiences — tackling themes of identity, heritage, and liberation head-on.

The artists include:

Dynamic duo Trappy SelfSuccess and Drizz GB whose breakout moment came with their viral win on the respected Pen Game Rap Battle series, which catapulted them into the spotlight. Since then, they've been stacking milestones, including a headline appearance at the Legacy Orchestral Concert, features on the Hoodrich Cypher, and a performance on the Red Bull Grime-a-Side (GMT) Stage.

Vanessa Downie blends contemporary movement with ancestral rhythm; everyday gesture with ritual. Vanessa has presented work for TEDx, Bloomberg New Contemporaries-ICA, and Cloud Dance Festival.

Derrion is a spoken word artist who brings raw honesty and emotion to every piece. Writing from a place of faith and real-life experience, her words explore everything from pain and doubt to hope and healing.

SUNIQ is a Swiss-Jamaican neo-soul singer/songwriter who was a semi-finalist on The Voice Kids UK in 2020. Since moving from Switzerland to the UK to study music, she has been experimenting with new genres of music and performing live with her band.

Hadija Brittain-Harris trained in contemporary, hip-hop, Latin, and ballroom dance, at De Montfort University. She has since been supported by United by 2022 to lead her own project, raising awareness of cultural hybridity and identity through dance. Her choreography was recently showcased at Sadler’s Wells as part of the One Dance UK Young Creatives programme.

Chris Oliver is a spoken word poet and rapper, whose work often explores personal growth and the lived realities of working-class communities. Known for his powerful delivery and honest, heartfelt writing style, Chris has performed at venues and festivals across the UK.

Sam Harris is a talented freestyle singer-songwriter, known for her emotive performances and thought-provoking lyrics.

Ingrid is a poet, musician and artist who uses creativity to process grief and come to terms with difficult states of being. Her animations have been screened at Verve Poetry Festival, Pint of Science Festival and Flatpack Festival’s BAFTA qualifying short film programme in Birmingham.

Miss Fire is a singer, songwriter, and music producer, with influences across reggae, calypso, and soul. She has collaborated with artists such as Sticky, HTwoO, Flava D, and more. Miss Fire has had radio plays for her UK Funky tracks on Radio 1, Capital one, Kiss FM and Radio 1xtra.

Zolatec is a Leicester-born music producer and professional steelpan player. Coming from Pakistani and Caribbean ancestry, her music is a fusion of breakbeats, shoegaze textures, and experimental electronic sound design—anchored by live steelpan and ethereal vocals.

Jamal Sterrett uses improvised movement to access and respond to sensations felt within site specific environments. Asperger's heightens his sensitivity to sensory and mental stimuli.

Denzel-Reagan Kira, known as Poet49, is a spoken word artist who has created impactful short films and poems. Drawing from his Rwandan roots and his experience growing up in the UK, Poet49 explores themes of identity, legacy, and belonging.

Tickets for the And Still I Rise showcase cost £10 (standard), £6 (over 65s, students, under 18s) or £25 (family of four); booking fees apply. Reserve your tickets at www.fatsoma.com/e/jyblkl49/asir-derby-stop