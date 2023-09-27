News you can trust since 1855
Poet Mark Gwynne Jones releases new chapters in audio odyssey through the Peak District

Derbyshire poet Mark Gwynne Jones will release new chapters of his audio journey through the Peak District and perform his award-winning show Voices from the Peak – Live.
By Gay Bolton
Published 27th Sep 2023, 05:30 BST- 2 min read
Mark Gwynne Jones will release three new chapters of his audio adventures Voices From The Peak and tour his award-winning show throughout October (photo: Dave Sturt)Mark Gwynne Jones will release three new chapters of his audio adventures Voices From The Peak and tour his award-winning show throughout October (photo: Dave Sturt)
Mark Gwynne Jones will release three new chapters of his audio adventures Voices From The Peak and tour his award-winning show throughout October (photo: Dave Sturt)

Mark’s latest audios, titled Nine Ladies, The Blessing of Water and Ravens Tor, explore the enduring popularity of stone circles, stories of water and well dressings, and the return of ravens to the Peak District.

One audio chapter a week will be released online on October 3, 10 and 17. They will be available to listen to in full for a limited time via www.markgwynnejones.com and www.peakdistrict.gov.uk/voicesfromthepeak.

Extracts of the earlier audio chapters: Burning Drake, Snow! and Kinder Scout, launched in 2022, can also be heard online. These are available in full on a double cd to buy from Bakewell visitor centre, or direct from Mark’s website.

Mark said: “There is poetry in everyday speech, in spontaneous expressions about nature or places, and our connection to the land. The Peak District speaks though our stories and it has been fascinating working with the words, blending them with sounds and music to create works that take people on an audio odyssey. I hope these new chapters will continue to entertain, inform and inspire listeners.”

To celebrate the new work, Mark is touring his award-winining show Voices from the Peak – Live! at venues in and around the Peak District, including Bakewell and Taddington.

Drawing on childhood experiences and encounters with poachers, shepherds, and mineral miners from a landscape rich with both beauty and danger, Mark’s funny and absorbing in-person presentation rediscovers the stories that connect us to the land.

Voices from the Peak – Live won the Excellence in Spoken Word award at the Buxton Festival Fringe 2023. The show can be seen this autumn on:

Saturday, September 30 at 11.30am – Whitwell Library, S80 4QR. A free one-hour show, tickets need to be reserved via 01629 533988.

Tuesday, October 3 at 7pm – Dubrek Studios, Derby, DE1 3LB. Tickets £6.50, performance and open mic event, book at www.derbypoetryfestival.com/2023festival.

Saturday, October 14 at 7.30pm – Medway Centre, Bakewell, DE45 1DY. Tickets £12, from Bakewell visitor centre, or from the Medway Centre on 01629 813638.

Sunday, October 15 at 2.30pm – Repton School, DE65 6FH. Tickets £12, book at www.reptonfestival.co.uk.

Friday, December 1 at 7.30pm – Taddington village hall, Taddington, SK17 9TU. Tickets £12, from 07929 151 688 or 01298 85384.

Voices from the Peak is funded by Arts Council England and supported by the Peak District National Park Authority and Derbyshire County Council.

