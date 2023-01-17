News you can trust since 1855
Pick a champion comedian at showdown in Derbyshire venue

See a new comedy star in the making at a competition where the audience at a Derbyshire venue will decide the winner.

By Gay Bolton
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

Funhouse Comedy brings a Champions Special ‘Should I Stay or Should I Go?’ showdown to the Blessington Carriage, Derby, on Monday, February 6.

The winners of all the heats held around the country will come together and judges, selected from the audience, vote at specific intervals on who to keep on and who to send off.

At the end of the night all the finalists get another minute to show their talent and then everybody helps to decide who the overall champion will be.

Many of the top comedians have started their careers at Gong Shows and similar competitions.

The competition will be presided over by Spiky Mike.

Tickets cost £6 in advance. To book visit www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

