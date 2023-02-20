Reckless Sleepers present It's Hot, It's Not at Deda Derby on February 23, 2023.

It’s Hot, It’s Not, which will be presented at Deda Derby today and tomorrow ( February 23 and 24) by Reckless Sleepers, celebrates the climactic elements and takes the audience from summer to autumn, winter to spring.

Find out why there are puddles sometimes and not others, why it’s hot in one part of the world and not in another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 45-minute family show is suitable for viewers aged two years and above.

Performances take place today at 2pm and 4pm and tomorrow at 11am and 2pm.