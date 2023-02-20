News you can trust since 1855
Physical theatre show celebrates our obsession with the weather

Our obsession with the weather is explored in a physical theatre performance that is touring to Derbyshire this week.

By Gay Bolton
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Reckless Sleepers present It's Hot, It's Not at Deda Derby on February 23, 2023.
It’s Hot, It’s Not, which will be presented at Deda Derby today and tomorrow ( February 23 and 24) by Reckless Sleepers, celebrates the climactic elements and takes the audience from summer to autumn, winter to spring.

Find out why there are puddles sometimes and not others, why it’s hot in one part of the world and not in another.

The 45-minute family show is suitable for viewers aged two years and above.

Performances take place today at 2pm and 4pm and tomorrow at 11am and 2pm.

Tickets £10and £8 (under 16s). Book at https://deda.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873641394

