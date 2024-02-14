Discover the outcome when this West End hit production runs at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre from February 19 to 24, 2024. The presentation is by Mischief who have achieved multi award-winning sell-out success with The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About A Bank Robbery and whose work has been seen on the BBC TV series The Goes Wrong Show.

Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields and Henry Lewis, who form the core creative team of Mischief, have been creating mayhem for more than a decade. Lewis recalls a particularly memorable mishap with Peter Pan Goes Wrong. He said: ‘At the end of act one there’s a moment when Pan falls from the sky because his wire has snapped. The way we do it is that the actor flies out, then a dummy dressed in the same clothes falls down to create the illusion. During one performance, they were doing a scene in the nursery where Pan is talking to Wendy and suddenly the dummy dropped. Pan said the immortal line, ‘ignore that, that’s not me. That’s the other, dead Pan.” Sayer added: ‘If that dummy drops, that’s it, the game’s up. There’s little you can do on stage, you can’t just sidestep it.”